Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JOET stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,632. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

