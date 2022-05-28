Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 236,146 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. 36,694,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

