Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 393,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,081. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $922,825. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Avista Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.