Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.