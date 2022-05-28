Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.63 Million in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.