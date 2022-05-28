Walleye Capital LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,666 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 9,335,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,840,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

