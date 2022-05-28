Walleye Capital LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 115,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 846,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,213. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.