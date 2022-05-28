Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

HBAN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 6,586,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

