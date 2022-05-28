Walleye Capital LLC Sells 22,957 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bank OZK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,663. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

