Walleye Capital LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,145 shares of company stock valued at $800,650 over the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 666,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,971. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

