Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,035,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,426,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKHU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,516. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

