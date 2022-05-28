Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Gossamer Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 553,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of $586.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

