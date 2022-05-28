Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,494. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.