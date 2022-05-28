Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

WSM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.91. 1,686,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,103. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.