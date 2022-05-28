Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.78 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $22.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $24.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 2,494,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,265. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

