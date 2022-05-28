Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.14. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

