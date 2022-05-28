Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) will announce sales of $19.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $19.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,328,432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 2,146,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

