Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will report $530.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.45 million and the lowest is $500.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $459.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,603. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.