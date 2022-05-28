Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

May 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

