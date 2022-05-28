Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.17. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

CFG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.