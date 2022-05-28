Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce $242.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $945.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.05 million to $950.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $999.22 million, with estimates ranging from $991.95 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,862,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,908. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

