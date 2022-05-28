Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 379,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

