Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $129.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $545.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $554.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $620.10 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 383,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,178. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

