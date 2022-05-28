Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00299302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00066585 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

