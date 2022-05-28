Zero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 144.4% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $268,174.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00296760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00075581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,468,999 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

