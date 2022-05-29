$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 282,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,813.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 323,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,515. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

