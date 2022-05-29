$0.21 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,444,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,345. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,708,000 after acquiring an additional 880,590 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.