$0.49 EPS Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 147,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

