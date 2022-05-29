-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolyPid.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 19,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,546. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PolyPid by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
