$0.96 EPS Expected for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. HSBC reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HSBC.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.48) to GBX 525 ($6.61) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 550 ($6.92) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($7.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.43.

HSBC traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. 2,965,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

