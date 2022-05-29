$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

