$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

CC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 1,713,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

