$108.58 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $108.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $111.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $97.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $439.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $457.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.81 million, with estimates ranging from $447.46 million to $489.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

