$115.35 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) to report $115.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. AppFolio posted sales of $89.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $456.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $457.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $547.03 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $550.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. 94,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $150.78.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

