$122.40 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will announce $122.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $153.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $652.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.60 million to $655.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $392.70 million, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $422.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $57.98. 442,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.