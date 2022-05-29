$124.18 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will post $124.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.32 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $494.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.90 million to $495.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $542.05 million, with estimates ranging from $537.38 million to $546.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

IBEX stock remained flat at $$17.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $332.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

