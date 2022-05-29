134,812 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Bought by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

