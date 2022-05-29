$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will report $2.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.49 million, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $28.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 902,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 90,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $285,791.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,493,154 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,298.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,311,200. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 576,600 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.