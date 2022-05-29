$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will report $2.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.49 million, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $28.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 902,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 90,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $285,791.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,493,154 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,298.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,311,200. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 576,600 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

