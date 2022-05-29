$219.97 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $219.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $207.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $984.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $993.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,980. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

