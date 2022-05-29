$238.92 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $238.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.44 million and the highest is $241.40 million. TriMas reported sales of $218.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $938.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.70 million to $939.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $989.95 million, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

TRS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. TriMas has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

