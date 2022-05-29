$252.01 Million in Sales Expected for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will post $252.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.79 million to $257.22 million. VNET Group posted sales of $231.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VNET Group.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VNET Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VNET Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in VNET Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 425,307 shares during the period.

Shares of VNET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 2,195,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

