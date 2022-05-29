2,917 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMC. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 7,252,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,279. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

