302,139 Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 302,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTAAU. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of UTAAU remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.