$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.29. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $18.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $19.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.73 to $22.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 157.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $11.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.53. 627,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,856. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.16 and its 200 day moving average is $469.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

