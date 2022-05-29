4,154 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.