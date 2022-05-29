$42.78 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will report $42.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $43.06 million. Broadwind posted sales of $46.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $171.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $179.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 91,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

