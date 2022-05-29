461 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $73,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $322.96 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.87 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

