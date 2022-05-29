$519.53 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce $519.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $444.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. 879,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,001. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. Natixis boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.