$519.53 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce $519.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $444.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover East West Bancorp.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. 879,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,001. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. Natixis boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.