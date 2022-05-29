$8.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will post $8.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.14 billion. Netflix posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $32.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.29 billion to $38.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,168. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.31 and its 200-day moving average is $422.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

