800 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

